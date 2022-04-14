NCB Bengaluru recovers 3.17 kg of hashish in city

Acting on a specific information NCB Bengaluru Zonal Unit, tracked, identified and intercepted two persons at Yeshwanthpur Railway Station, who were travelling from Lucknow to Bengaluru by train and recovered 3.176 kg of hashish from them in Bengaluru on April 13.

They got their supply from Nepal. Three persons, including long time suppliers, have been apprehended.

According to a statement issued by NCB, the drugs were packed in six packets wrapped with brown adhesive tape and along with clothes in a backpack. Both are from Uttar Pradesh and procured the contraband from a Nepali supplier. They were long time suppliers of Hashish.

In a spot interrogation and swift follow-up action, the receiver from Bengaluru who was waiting at a designated place for receiving the contraband was also apprehended, said the release.

By arresting the above persons, the NCB Bengaluru Zonal Unit has effectively neutralised one of the hashish drug syndicates which was operating between Uttar Pradesh and Bengaluru in a unique and systematic manner.

Hashish is commonly known as hash, is a drug made by compressing and processing parts of the cannabis plant, typically focusing on flowering buds containing the most trichomes. It is consumed by smoking, typically in a pipe, bong, vaporiser or joint, or via oral ingestion.

