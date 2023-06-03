Pickpockets exploit political distractions in Bengaluru

In a recent incident, a man lost Rs 40,000 to pickpockets near the house of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar

DHNS 
DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Jun 03 2023, 23:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 01:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Pickpockets typically target crowded areas such as markets, bus stands, railway stations, and buses. However, recent political developments have given them ample opportunities to thrive as they now strike at political events and near ministers' residences.

In a recent incident, a man lost Rs 40,000 to pickpockets near the house of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. The police have registered a case of theft and initiated a manhunt for the pickpocket.

This marks the second pickpocketing incident in front of Shivakumar's house in the past two weeks. On May 20, constable Hanumantha from Sadashivanagar police station apprehended Bhaskar R, a 52-year-old from Chennai, who attempted to flee after stealing Rs 2,000 from a Congress worker who had come to extend wishes to Shivakumar. Bhaskar confessed to being a fan of Shivakumar and visiting to convey his greetings.

On Thursday, Kiran H V, a 39-year-old resident of JP Nagar, came to offer his wishes to Shivakumar. As many people were waiting to meet the minister, Kiran waited outside his home office. Around 1.15 pm, while standing amidst the crowd, an unknown person stole Rs 40,000 from Kiran's trouser pocket. He discovered the theft 15 minutes later.

Thieves also targeted Kanteerava Stadium on May 20 during the ministers' swearing-in ceremony, stealing gold chains and wallets. Ningappa, a resident of Ullal Main Road, had a 27-gram gold chain stolen as he was leaving the stadium after the event. Similarly, Timmaiah M, a 48-year-old resident of Herohalli, had a 33-gram gold chain snatched by miscreants.

Bengaluru
Pickpocket
theft
Crimes

