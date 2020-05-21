Robbers on bike snatch elderly man's gold chain

HM Chaithanya Swamy
  • May 21 2020, 00:26 ist
  • updated: May 21 2020, 01:40 ist

Two bike-borne miscreants snatched a 47-gram gold chain worth Rs 2 lakh from a 65-year-old businessman in southern Bengaluru on Monday.

Nandagopal C A, a resident of Venkatappa Street in Chikkamavalli, wanted to buy vegetables after finishing his morning walk near Lalbagh around 5.10 am. He headed for the Basavanagudi market. The miscreants followed him on their vehicle and intercepted him. Drawing out a dagger, they asked him to part with his gold chain. When he refused to do so, the pillion rider snatched the chain and both of them fled, Nandagopal said in his police complaint.

Basavanagudi police have taken up a case under IPC Section 397 (robbery with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and are making efforts to nab the miscreants.

