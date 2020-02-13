Rowdy assaults elderly doctor for asking him to get dog treated by vet

An elderly doctor was allegedly assaulted by a gangster for refusing to treat his injured dog.

Pradeep alias Chotte, 28, a history-sheeter, went to the clinic of 66-year-old Dr A H Shetty in Neelasandra around 10.20 pm on Tuesday. Visibly drunk, he asked the doctor to treat his puppy. Dr Shetty said he was not a veterinarian and asked him to see one. The man got angry and abused him.

Recalling the incident, Shetty told DH that he didn't know that Chotte was a history-sheeter. "I asked him to leave the clinic or I will call the police. He got angrier and assaulted me and vandalised the clinic. He escaped before the police could arrive. The local residents gave his name to the police," he added.

Police said Chotte damaged a table and a water purifier, besides assaulting Shetty's brother-in-law who tried to intervene. Chotte was subsequently arrested. A court sent him to jail.