Rowdy sheeter wanted in double murder shot at, arrested

A rowdy sheeter wanted in JP Nagar double murder case was shot at and nabbed by the police after he allegedly attacked the policemen.

Vinod Kumar alias Kothi (27), is the arrested accused. Kumar was involved in the murder of rowdy sheeter Manjunath alias Thamma Manja and his friend Varun Reddy on August 25. A special team was formed to nab him.

The police got a tip-off that Kumar was near Nagegowdanapalya, off NICE Road, on wee hours of Thursday, around 5 am.

A team of Thalaghattapura police sub-inspector Nagesh and Puttenahalli sub-inspector Raghu and constable Pradeep rushed to the spot.

When they tried to arrest him, he threw chilli powder on the policemen and attacked Pradeep with a knife. SI Nagesh fired in the air and asked him to surrender. But he continued to attack the police party. In self-defence, Nagesh fired at Kumar’s leg and nabbed him.

There are seven cases, including two murder cases in JP Nagar and KS Layout police station and two attempts to murder, kidnapping and robbery cases against him, the police said.

He was later taken to a hospital for treatment.