Security guard killed by falling iron gate

A 22-year-old security guard was crushed to death after an iron gate fell on him at a star hotel in Tarabanahalli village in Chikkajala on June 18.

The incident happened around 2.30 pm on Tuesday at the Royal Lotus View Hotel, where the deceased, Nigam Kumar Rajak, worked. Rajak had recently joined a security consultancy firm which had deputed him to work at the hotel. He was a native of West Bengal, police said.

According to police, the newly installed gate was not welded properly in place. In the afternoon, when the gate was opened, the welding snapped and the gate came crashing on Rajak, who was on duty near the gate. A few hotel staff and drivers rushed to Rajak's help and shifted him to a private hospital but he died on the way, police said.

Based on a complaint filed by an official from the security agency, the Chikkajala police have taken up a case of criminal negligence against the welder and also the hotel management staff.

The police are investigating further.