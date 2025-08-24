<p>Mumbai: In October 1991, a group of workers led by Shishir Shinde of the Shiv Sena, then headed by late Balasaheb Thackeray, dug up the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, where the Indian team was to play against the Pakistani side. </p><p>In January 1998, a group of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shiv-sena">Shiv Sena</a> workers forced their way into the office of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at the Brabourne Stadium and ransacked it and among what was damaged was the Prudential Cup that India won in 1983.</p><p>The Thackeray family - die-hard cricket-buffs - had long enjoyed good relations with Indian cricketers from legends like Sunil Gavaskar, the Little Master to Sachin Tendulkar, a recipient of Bharat Ratna. However, when it came to playing with Pakistan, the position is clear - sports and culture cannot go together till the neighbouring country ceases to engage in terrorism.</p>.Vice-presidential polls: BJP seeks support of Uddhav Thackeray.<p>On 30 July, 2004, iconic cricketer Javed Miandad, a former Pakistan captain and ex-coach, accompanied by Dilip Vengsarkar, a former batter and cricket administrator, came calling to Matoshree.</p><p>Miandad described it as a courtesy call but the purpose was to normalise cricketing relations irrespective of the political relations between the two Asian neighbours. </p><p>"I like Javed as a cricketer and cannot forget the lofty six he hit off Chetan Sharma to win the Australasia Cup in Sharjah in 1986…I am not opposed to cricket (ties). But I am opposed to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cricket">cricket</a> ties between India and Pakistan due to what has happened in the past... like (in) Kargil (1999),” the Shiv Sena chief, known for his sense of humour, had said after this surprise meeting. </p><p>After the passing away of Balasaheb, his son <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uddhav-thackeray">Uddhav Thackeray</a>, as the Shiv Sena Executive President and after the split as the head of the Shiv Sena (UBT) had opposed matches with Pakistan. </p><p>Balasaheb’s nephew and MNS President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/raj-thackeray">Raj Thackeray</a> too had opposed any relations with the Pakistani artists and sportspersons. </p><p>In the backdrop of the attack on tourists in Pahalgam and the Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has trained guns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya over India’s participation in Asia Cup when it would take on Pakistan in Dubai. </p><p>“Our Defence Minister said that Operation Sindoor is still undergoing…the Prime Minister said hot sindoor is flowing in his blood…when did it become cold drink,” Uddhav Thackeray said, hitting out at Modi and Singh.</p>.MNS chief Raj Thackeray springs surprise by meeting Maharashtra CM Fadnavis in Mumbai.<p>Thackeray family aide Sanjay Raut hit out at Modi and Shah, whose son Jay Shah is the ICC Chairperson. “Matches against Pakistan involve large-scale betting and online gambling, with many BJP members allegedly involved. Jay Shah, a prominent figure from Gujarat, is currently steering cricket affairs. Is there significant financial turnover for the BJP in this?,” he asked. “The NCERT has added a chapter on Pahalgam and how terrorists came from Pakistan. “May be send the BCCI officials this textbook first? We sent delegations of MPs to countries around the world to isolate Pakistan and now our very own BCCI is playing Pakistan! Send delegations to explain this?,” added Aaditya. </p><p>A senior leader, who is close to the Thackeray family said: “The Thackerays have a clear position on cricket and Pakistan…there cannot be any cricket, song and dance with Pakistan till it stops terrorism.”</p><p>It may be mentioned, Shishir Shinde left undivided Shiv Sena to join MNS and is now part of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. </p>