Steel trader claims extortion threat

A steel businessman from JC Road has approached the police, claiming that a man is threatening to expose his "illegal" business if he didn't pay up Rs 10 lakh.

Based on a complaint from Rajeev Jain, the SJ Park police opened a case of extortion and criminal intimidation against one H K Chandrashekhar on Friday. A manhunt has been launched for him.

In the complaint, Jain said Chandrashekhar repeatedly called him on his mobile phone and claimed that he'd got "a lot of dirt" about his "illegal" businesses. Chandrashekhar boasted of high political connections and threatened to report Jain's activities to income tax and enforcement directorate officials, as per the complaint.