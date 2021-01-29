Three Africans, Kerala man arrested with MDMA

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested three Africans and a man from Kerala in two separate cases of drug peddling under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Wednesday.

The CCB said it had seized around 500 grams of MDMA from Diomande, 34, a native of Ivory Coast, and Nissan alias Nizam, 35, of Kannur, Kerala. Three mobile phones, a weighing machine and a motorbike were also seized. The seized contraband is worth Rs 25 lakh.

The CCB said it made the arrests following a tip and that it believed the duo had been peddling drugs for more than a year now.

Diomande became friends with Nissan at the latter's tea stall in Yelahanka. Nissan learnt Diomande was into drug peddling and showed interest in joining the business.

According to the CCB, Nissan's brother is also a suspected drug peddler who was arrested in Yelahanka a month ago. He is currently lodged in the Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara. The brothers allegedly sourced drugs from Africans and sold them to trusted customers in the city.

Diomande had arrived in Bengaluru on a tourist visa but overstayed it. The CCB has taken both of them into custody for further investigation.

The CCB arrested Nigerians Denis Kalu, 35, and Ude Isaiah, 57, in Kattigenahalli on January 23 and seized 100 grams of MDMA, besides four mobile phones and a weighing machine from them.

According to the CCB, the Nigerians had come to India on a medical visa but overstayed it. They had been allegedly peddling drugs since 2017. They were previously arrested by Kothanur police and released on bail.