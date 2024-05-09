Redmi Pad SE review: Value-for-money budget tablet

A couple of weeks ago, Xiaomi released the new line of Redmi Pad SE in India.

It comes in three configurations--4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- with prices starting at Rs 12,999.

I have used the device for over two weeks and here are my thoughts on the latest budget tablet from the house of Xiaomi.

Display, design and build quality

The new Redmi tablet flaunts a unibody design with a premium metal enclosure and frame, made of aluminium alloy. It has a flat edge with curved corners offering a nice good grip to hold the device firmly. The thing that impressed me a lot is that the back case, which comes in a matte finish doesn't get stained that easily.