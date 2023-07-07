Three men assaulted by miscreants in Bengaluru

Three pub employees assaulted in Bengaluru

  Jul 07 2023
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A gang of three individuals, under the influence of alcohol, assaulted three employees of a popular pub in Indiranagar, resulting in severe injuries and bleeding of one of them.

The incident took place in the early morning of June 29 near the Blue Star Bar and Restaurant, close to Binnamangala signal in Indiranagar.

The victims of the assault are Therchuba Jomir, Tiqwpong, and Imliwapong, all residents of Ulsoor. They had visited the Blue Star Bar and Restaurant in the early hours of June 29 to buy alcohol. A group of six people near the restaurant began making derogatory comments about Jomir and his friends. In response, Jomir and his friends retaliated by picking up stones and assaulting the group.

During the altercation, Jomir sustained severe injuries and was immediately taken to the hospital.

An FIR has been registered under sections 34 and 326 of the IPC.

