Woman assaulted for water spill while watering plants

A 33-year-old woman was assaulted by her neighbour after she accidentally spilt water on him while watering plants at her house.

The woman was tending to plants on the third floor of her house in Koramangala 4th Block near Mestripalya on Sunday evening, when water accidentally fell on Shiva Shankar who was passing by.

The man, who stays opposite her house, started abusing her. She rushed downstairs to apologise to him and said that it was not deliberate.

But he continued to abuse her, dragging her by her hair, after which she hit an iron gate and fell down. When the woman's in-laws rushed to her help, the man beat them up also. Finally, a passerby intervened and the accused fled from the scene.

The victim sustained head injuries and was taken to a private hospital.

Later, she filed a complaint following which the police have charged Shiva Shankar with outraging a woman's modesty, assault and an intentional insult to provoke breach of peace.