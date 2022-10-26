B'luru: IAF ex-sergeant on walk dies of cardiac arrest

Bengaluru: IAF ex-sergeant on a walk dies of cardiac arrest

He was discharged from IAF duties in December 2021 and was looking for a job

  Oct 26 2022
  • updated: Oct 26 2022, 06:32 ist

An ex-sergeant of Indian Air Force (IAF) is suspected to have died of cardiac arrest while taking a walk in north Bengaluru on Tuesday morning, police said.

Gopal Singh Rawat (39) collapsed while on a walk at BEL ground and was declared dead at the nearby BEL Hospital soon afterwards. He hailed from Arjunpur in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani district and lived in Jalahalli with his wife and children, police said. 

Preliminary investigation showed he suffered a cardiac arrest and police have registered a case of unnatural death. The body has been kept in mortuary as Rawat’s wife requested that the post-mortem be done on Wednesday after relatives arrive from Delhi. 

He was discharged from IAF duties in December 2021 and was looking for a job.

