108 Namma Clinics to open in Bengaluru on today

108 Namma Clinics to open in Bengaluru on Feb 7

Each clinic will have a doctor, nursing staff, a lab technician and a Group D worker

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 07 2023, 03:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 04:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the first batch of 108 Namma Clinics in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The clinics, all of which are within the BBMP limits, will be opened to the public the same day.

On December 14, Bommai had launched 100 Namma Clinics in other parts of the state. The target is to open 438 clinics across Karnataka.

Each clinic will cater to a population of 15,000 to 20,000, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said. "Currently, under the National Urban Health Mission, there is one Primary Health Centre (PHC) for every 50,000 population. Under grants of the 15th Finance Commission, we are now establishing one PHC to cater to 15,000 to 20,000 people each."

Namma Clinics will be open from 9 am to 4.30 pm on all days, except Sunday. It will offer 12 services, including antenatal and postnatal care, immunisation, communicable disease management, preventive care for non-communicable diseases, oral care, eye care, ENT, mental health, geriatric care and lab services. It will also offer wellness activities like yoga.

Patients requiring specialised treatment will be referred to secondary or tertiary centres.

"Each clinic is set up in a 1,000-sqft area with separate spaces for waiting, OPD consultation, immunisation ward, lab, yoga room, etc. The clinics will have separate toilet facilities for men, women and staff," Dr Sudhakar said.

Each clinic will have a doctor, nursing staff, a lab technician and a Group D worker.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bangalore
Bengaluru
Healthcare
basavaraj bommai
BBMP

What's Brewing

‘I’m lucky’, says Salman Rushdie on surviving NY attack

‘I’m lucky’, says Salman Rushdie on surviving NY attack

Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be prequel

Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be prequel

Turkey fears aftershocks after deadly earthquake

Turkey fears aftershocks after deadly earthquake

'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office

'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office

Life expectancy shorter for young in these countries

Life expectancy shorter for young in these countries

40% plants, animals in US at risk of extinction: Report

40% plants, animals in US at risk of extinction: Report

Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'

Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

 