108 Namma Clinics to open in Bengaluru on Feb 7

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the first batch of 108 Namma Clinics in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The clinics, all of which are within the BBMP limits, will be opened to the public the same day.
On December 14, Bommai had launched 100 Namma Clinics in other parts of the state. The target is to open 438 clinics across Karnataka.
Each clinic will cater to a population of 15,000 to 20,000, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said. "Currently, under the National Urban Health Mission, there is one Primary Health Centre (PHC) for every 50,000 population. Under grants of the 15th Finance Commission, we are now establishing one PHC to cater to 15,000 to 20,000 people each."
Namma Clinics will be open from 9 am to 4.30 pm on all days, except Sunday. It will offer 12 services, including antenatal and postnatal care, immunisation, communicable disease management, preventive care for non-communicable diseases, oral care, eye care, ENT, mental health, geriatric care and lab services. It will also offer wellness activities like yoga.
Patients requiring specialised treatment will be referred to secondary or tertiary centres.
"Each clinic is set up in a 1,000-sqft area with separate spaces for waiting, OPD consultation, immunisation ward, lab, yoga room, etc. The clinics will have separate toilet facilities for men, women and staff," Dr Sudhakar said.
Each clinic will have a doctor, nursing staff, a lab technician and a Group D worker.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
‘I’m lucky’, says Salman Rushdie on surviving NY attack
Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be prequel
Turkey fears aftershocks after deadly earthquake
'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office
Life expectancy shorter for young in these countries
40% plants, animals in US at risk of extinction: Report
Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'
Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath