108 Namma Clinics to open in Bengaluru on Feb 7

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the first batch of 108 Namma Clinics in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The clinics, all of which are within the BBMP limits, will be opened to the public the same day.

On December 14, Bommai had launched 100 Namma Clinics in other parts of the state. The target is to open 438 clinics across Karnataka.

Each clinic will cater to a population of 15,000 to 20,000, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said. "Currently, under the National Urban Health Mission, there is one Primary Health Centre (PHC) for every 50,000 population. Under grants of the 15th Finance Commission, we are now establishing one PHC to cater to 15,000 to 20,000 people each."

Namma Clinics will be open from 9 am to 4.30 pm on all days, except Sunday. It will offer 12 services, including antenatal and postnatal care, immunisation, communicable disease management, preventive care for non-communicable diseases, oral care, eye care, ENT, mental health, geriatric care and lab services. It will also offer wellness activities like yoga.

Patients requiring specialised treatment will be referred to secondary or tertiary centres.

"Each clinic is set up in a 1,000-sqft area with separate spaces for waiting, OPD consultation, immunisation ward, lab, yoga room, etc. The clinics will have separate toilet facilities for men, women and staff," Dr Sudhakar said.

Each clinic will have a doctor, nursing staff, a lab technician and a Group D worker.