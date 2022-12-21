BBMP chief vows to fill all potholes by December 31  

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has promised to make the city pothole-free by the end of the year.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the engineers from various departments will submit a declaration stating that they have identified and filled all the potholes in their jurisdiction.

“Filling potholes is always a work in progress. We may declare that the city is pothole-free today, but a new pothole might appear the next day. However, to ensure there is accountability, we have instructed the engineers to ensure that all potholes which have come to their notice is filled within December 31,” Girinath said.

He added that bad stretches will not be considered under this declaration. “Bad stretches need more work and we cannot consider them as potholes,” he said.

Also Read | Palace Grounds robbed of greenery for road widening, 54 trees to be axed

To keep a count on the number of potholes that have emerged after December 31, he said that the BBMP will allow the public to file their complaints on the ‘FixMyStreet’ application.

“The recent rains have also left the roads with new potholes. Similarly, many might surface after December 31 as well. To ensure they are attended to, we will allow the public to file their complaints on the application,” he said.

That apart, to ensure that the other civic bodies do not leave the roads in a bad shape, Girinath said that the zonal engineers will be held responsible.

“Various bodies cut the roads and fail to restore them on time. Our engineers should ensure these organisations restore the roads soon after the work is done or else they will be held responsible,” he said.