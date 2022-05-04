BBMP splurges Rs 1.2 crore on Madhavan Park amid objections

The BBMP is embarking on a controversial beautification project in Jayanagar’s Madhavan Park amidst fierce opposition from residents.

Plans by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to clad the park with granite kerbs has prompted fears among residents that the park would lose its greenery and turn into another concretised space.

An iconic lung space in South Bengaluru for more than 70 years, Madhavan Park has several tall trees. Residents fear that concretisation would cut off water supply to the trees and several smaller vegetation. They also fear that heightening the kerbs would inconvenience walkers.

Residents are also outraged about the civic body’s exclusion of their opinions as primary stakeholders before embarking on such projects.

“They said they would do a little bit of beautification and maintenance of the equipment inside, but now we see cement and granite everywhere. This is a waste of funds. All we need is proper maintenance,” said a member of First Block Organisation of Residents for Clean Environment (FORCE), who did not want to be named.

Another resident told DH that civic authorities could have refurbished existing infrastructure instead of throwing in more concrete.

The Palike’s beautification efforts also has its backers. “We should see how it all pans out,” said Kiran Kumar, president, Mantri Pride Owners Association, assuring that he is not against the project. “A WiFi connection, security system and maintenance should be in place.”

European style

The Palike is spending Rs 1.2 crore to pack the park with cobblestones and to granite-clad the kerbs. “Cobblestone on pathways will allow water to be absorbed properly. We have ensured that the granite cladding of the kerbs won’t shrink the walking space. We’ll also build percolation pits and a shelter for the gym,” said BBMP’s Assistant Executive Engineer Anil Kumar.

Former corporator Mallikarjun, who is implementing the project, said residents are largely in support of the beautification. “This will be a one-of-its-kind European-style park once the work is complete,” he said. “We are cladding the kerbs so that soil and water do not come on to the pathway when it rains”.

MLA vows to stand by citizens

While he maintained the roads, streetlights, and other infrastructure around the park, Chickpet MLA Uday Garudachar said the BBMP is developing the park.

“However, if the residents come to me with a complaint, I will definitely stand with them,” he asserted.