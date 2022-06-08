BBMP switches to cold mix for pothole-filling during rains

Amidst deteriorating road conditions, the BBMP is scrambling to prepare a cold mix to fill potholes even during the monsoon.

Officials say cold mix for asphalting is cheap and can be applied on the roads in the middle of the rainy season. The civic body plans to spend Rs 6 crore to establish the plant that can dispatch 250 bags of cold mix on a daily basis.

Last month, the civic body rushed the tender to provide reagent (catalyst) for ready asphalt cold mix beside the batch mix plant in Kengeri for a period of three years. Bidders participating in the pre-bid meeting posed at least 35 questions, an indication that the tender conditions were poorly drafted.

Sources said only one firm — Ashok Kailash Chand Maheshwari (Infrasource Equipment and Materials) — participated in the tender.

Officials said hot mix asphalt cannot be used during the monsoons. “Cold mix asphalt does not last long but it is widely used during the rainy season. The new plant will be capable of producing 100 to 120 tonnes of cold mix per hour. It will be used to fill potholes,” said an official.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is currently fixing potholes using its own batch mix plant in Kannur, besides deploying the automated pothole-filling machine. The civic body has also recruited contractors to asphalt ward roads.

Earlier this week, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath had directed the engineers to fill all potholes and gave them June 6 as the deadline to complete the work.