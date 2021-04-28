BBMP to get 230 acres of additional land for crematoria

BBMP to get 230 acres of extra land for crematoria

The identified land is spread over Bengaluru South, North, East and Anekal taluks

Shruthi HM Sastry
  • Apr 28 2021, 23:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2021, 23:21 ist
Covid-19 victim’s body’s cremation at the Kurubarahali Manuel Crematorium at Tavarekere, Bengaluru outskirts. Credit: DH photo.

To reduce the burden on crematoria in the city, the revenue department has now allocated 230.25 acres of government land in BBMP limits, for cremation. The move comes in the wake of several complaints about overcrowded crematoria in the city, where people have had to wait for hours together for cremation.

The government land, which is spread over 23 different places, will be temporarily handed over to the BBMP to tide over the ongoing crisis, according to a government order in this regard on Wednesday.

The identified land is spread over Bengaluru South, North, East and Anekal taluks. Muddayyanapalya, Mailasandra, Bettahalasauru, Mittaganahalli, Gollahalli, Halesampigehalli, are among the localities where the land has been identified.

Recently, the government had identified a four-acre space in Tavarekere, Bengaluru to reduce the burden on crematoria in the city. The government had also earlier allowed people to cremate bodies on land owned by families.

