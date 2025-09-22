<p>Mumbai: In a significant development vis-à-vis the legal battle involving the Maratha vs Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation issue, a division bench of the Bombay High Court recused itself from hearing the case on Monday.</p><p>As many as five organisations representing OBC groups — the Kunbi Sena, Maharashtra Mali Samaj Mahasangh, Ahir Suvarnakar Samaj Sanstha, Sadanand Mandalik, and Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal — have filed petitions challenging the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> government’s GR to implement the Hyderabad gazetteer, enabling Marathas who could produce historic documentary evidence showing a Kunbi lineage to apply for the Kunbi caste certificate and secure reservation under the OBC category.</p><p>The petitions were listed before a division bench comprising Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Sandesh Patil.</p><p>Justice Patil, however, said he cannot take up the pleas for hearing, following which the bench recused, without specifying any reason.</p><p>The bunch of petitions will now be placed before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad.</p>.Reservation issue becomes wider in Maharashtra even as govt grapples with Maratha vs OBC quota problem .<p>It may be recalled that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a>-led Maha Yuti dispensation had issued the Government Resolution (GR) following the hunger strike undertaken by Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange-Patil. </p><p>After this, the OBC groups lodged a severe protest. </p><p>The Kunbi Sena, in its plea, claimed the government resolution changes the basis and criteria for issuance of certificates of three castes — Kunbi, Kunbi Maratha and Maratha Kunbi — and it would lead to problems. </p><p>It may be mentioned that last week Maharashtra’s Advocate-General Birendra Saraf resigned, citing personal reasons.</p><p>Fadnavis, who is the State’s Law and Judiciary Minister, accepted the resignation. However, Saraf, to avoid any inconvenience to the State government and to ensure that it has sufficient time to identify and appoint a successor, has decided to continue till January 2026.</p>