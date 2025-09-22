<p>Amid panic and chaos among IT professionals over hike in H-1B visa fee, China has stepped to fill in America's shoes by introducing a new K visa category for young science and technology talent. </p><p>On Friday, the Trump administration had announced a $1,00,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, a move that triggered widespread panic, concern and fear among Indian professionals on the work visa.</p><p>Hours later, the White House clarified that the new H-1B visa requirement applies only to new, prospective petitions that have not yet been filed and not to existing visa holders.</p><p>China's K visa was announced in August this year and the new rules will come into effect from October 1. </p>.$100,000 fee hike on H-1B visa a one-time charge, only for new applications, says US.<p><strong>What is K visa?</strong></p><p>As per a report by <em>Global Times</em>, the new visa category is in addition to the existing 12 ordinary visa types in China. K visa will provide convenience to holders in terms of number of permitted entries, validity period and duration of stay. </p><p>Once in China, K visa holders can engage in exchanges in fields such as education, culture, and science and technology, as well as relevant entrepreneurial and business activities.</p><p><strong>Who can apply for K visa?</strong> </p><p>K visa is aimed at attracting young and talented professionals, particularly in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) from all over the world. </p><p>Qualifications and requirements for the visa application would be set by relevant Chinese authorities. Applicants must meet these criterion and submit supporting documentation to get the visa. </p><p><strong>Key features of K visa</strong></p><p>K visa applicants will not require a domestic employer or entity to issue an invitation. The application process will also be more streamlined. </p><p>"Bar specific age, educational background and work experience requirements, applications for K visas do not require a domestic employer or entity to issue an invitation," the report said.</p><p>The decision aims at promoting international cooperation and exchanges among young sci-tech professionals. </p><p>Officials at a press conference in August said that the move would implement China's workforce development strategy in the new era and facilitate the entry for foreign young sci-tech talent into China. With visa woes worsening after Trump's H-1B fee hike order, China's K visa move is being watched closely by global analysts. </p>