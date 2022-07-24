BBMP's promise: No major rain damage in Bengaluru

Even as the weather office has forecast heavy rains in the city in the months of August and September, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is of the view that the city may not face major rain-related damages in the next three months. The civic body has pinned its hopes on the regular cleaning of major and minor drains.

"We may not face major rain damages as the work of desilting primary drains is on in full swing. We have also engaged the silt and tractor project to clean the roadside drains,” BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said.

The BBMP is spending nearly Rs 100 crore to desilt the drains after heavy rains in June submerged several parts of the city.

The civic body has also requested range forest officers (RFO) to continue their services till October, anticipating an increase in the number of tree falls, Girinath said.