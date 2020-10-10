Be ready to forfeit property if you don’t pay tax, says BBMP

The BBMP on Friday began serving warrants to property owners who have failed to pay tax in order to forfeit such assets.

BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta issued instructions in this regard to the special commissioner during a meeting on property tax collection.

“Identify the assets that come under the property tax net. At the same time, prepare a list of people who have not paid the property tax,” he said.

He said the BBMP should not depend on funds from the government but instead strive to increase its revenue. “All officials should work with a responsibility towards increasing the revenue from different sources,” he said.

Special commissioner Basavaraju said about 19.80 lakh properties were in the tax net and Rs 2,039 crore has been collected till now for the present financial year. He confirmed notices have been served to property owners who have failed to pay the tax.

Survey in a month

“In the coming days, warrants will be issued and tax will be collected after forfeiture. A survey will be conducted within a month to add more properties under the tax net,” he said.