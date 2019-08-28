Bellandur to have three much-awaited skywalks

Distressed pedestrians in Bellandur can now sigh in relief as three much-awaited skywalks will come up on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Pedestrian safety has been a constant issue on the ORR in Bellandur, the IT hub that lures thousands of vehicles from different neighbourhoods. An accident at ORR was reported just 15 days ago, which could have been prevented if one of the three skywalks were standing.

The three skywalks will come up in Kadubeesanahalli near Prestige Tech Park, near Central Mall, Bellandur, and Iblur Junction. Pedestrians badly need the walkways to reach their offices and colleges on the other side of the road.

Without traffic policemen or signals, it is dangerous for the pedestrians to cross the ORR, especially as vehicles recklessly hurtle along.

Soil testing and barricading was done for the skywalk at Iblur on August 21, but citizens are unhappy with the design as it was shorter than what they had suggested. Excavation work for the Central Mall skywalk also began, but residents said traffic and rains have slowed down the pace of the construction.

"Barricading for the Kadubeesanahalli and Springfield skywalks was done before the election code of conduct had kicked in. But it didn’t progress until August 21," said a member of Bellandur Jothege. Residents have demanded five more skywalks at various spots in Bellandur.