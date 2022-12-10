Bengaluru: At last, Bescom begins solar rooftop project

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) has finally started implementing the solar rooftop project that was announced by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy(MNRE) four years ago.

According to the statement by Bescom, the company has now empanelled vendors and consumers interested in producing electricity through solar panels can apply either at https://solarrooftop.gov.in/ or https://bescom.karnataka.gov. in/. So far, Bescom has received 1,500 applications, the statement said.

While the consumers using Bescom’s portal will have to pay the vendor only the amount after the subsidy, those using the MNRE portal will have to pay the complete amount as the subsidy is directly credited to their bank accounts.

Bescom Managing Director Mahantesh Bilagi, said that the procedure has been simplified to help the consumers.

The MNRE in March 2019 announced the ‘Soura Gruha Yojana’ and appointed escoms as the nodal agencies. According to the MNRE guidelines, the consumers are given a 40% subsidy for up to 3kW installation and a 20% subsidy for installations above 3kW.