<p>Mumbai: In the backdrop of the Maratha reservations demand agitation in Mumbai and OBC resistance counter-agitation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday informally met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and discussed the situation in Maharashtra arising out of the two protests. </p><p>The Maharashtra government wants to avoid caste conflict in the state and is making all efforts to ensure that the situation does not go out of hand.</p><p>The Mumbai-born Shah arrives in the metropolis every year during the Ganeshotsav and offered prayers at the Lalbaug cha Raja along with his family members. </p> .<p>During the day, Maharashtra BJP President Ravindra Chavan and newly-appointed Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam, state Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar met him and accompanied Shah during the Ganesh darshan. </p><p>After his arrival on Friday night at the Sahyadri Guest House, RSS joint general secretary Atul Limaye and BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde met the Home Minister at the Sahyadri Guest and they discussed the upcoming Vice Presidential election, Bihar assembly polls and the party's organisational matters.</p><p>On Saturday morning, Shah visited the official residences of Fadnavis and Shinde at Malabar Hill and offered prayers to Lord Ganesh. </p>