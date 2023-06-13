Frazer Town locals oppose extended rly overbridge

Bengaluru: Frazer Town residents oppose extended length of railway overbridge

In response to the protests, the engineers have agreed to meet with the residents on Wednesday.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Jun 13 2023, 20:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 06:14 ist
Residents of Frazer Town protest against the length of the railway overbridge. Credit: DH Photo

Residents of Frazer Town staged a protest on Tuesday to oppose the increased length of the Railway overbridge between Mosque Road and Richards Park.

The overbridge, widely used by the area's residents, was demolished with the promise of being rebuilt. However, the residents now claim that the authorities have altered the original design.

"The bridge was nearly 80 years old, and it was demolished to construct a stronger one. The Railways initially discussed the plan with us a year ago when the work began. However, they have now modified the plan and nearly doubled the length of the overbridge," said Saud Dastagir from the Frazer Town Residents' Welfare Association (FTRWA).

The extended length of the bridge will negatively impact commuters and the Hajee Sir Ismail Sait Masjid.

"Many trees will also be affected if they proceed with the plan," added another resident of the area.

Dastagir further stated that the authorities failed to consult the residents regarding the new plan and demanded that the engineers present it to them since they are the most affected stakeholders.

“Now, the bridge will touch the MM Road and this will affect the access to many other junctions. As daily commuters and residents of the area, we are the stakeholders and we want to know why the length of the bridge was increased,” he said.

In response to the protests, the engineers have agreed to meet with the residents on Wednesday.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Frazer Town

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

Water contamination ailing Kalyana Karnataka region

Water contamination ailing Kalyana Karnataka region

Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US

Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US

UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi

UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

 