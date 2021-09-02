Bengaluru railway station to be last stop for shopping, dining, travel

The Indian Railways has decided to develop a city centre hub at KSR Bengaluru Railway Station premises with shopping plazas and food courts to enable residents of the city as well as travellers to spend quality time.

The building of the city centre hub, which is also called “rail arcade”, is part of the national transporter’s station redevelopment plan which is aimed at transforming railway station areas into a Railopolis, a mini smart city with mixed-use development where one can live, work, play and ride, thus attracting huge investment and business opportunities.

The state-run Indian Railways Station Development Corporation Ltd (IRSDC) has floated a tender inviting developers to participate in the project. According to the tender document, the proposed arcade zone for KSR Bengaluru railway station will be spread across 15,550 square feet.

“The main objective is to develop the space as an experience zone with provision of facilities and amenities conforming to these requirements and the overall ambience should be developed at par with similar spaces developed at major domestic/international airports viz. Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai etc,” said the tender document.

The successful bidder has to remodel the area for development of commercial, leisure and entertainment space for passengers and other customers (non-passengers). The bidder is also responsible for bringing in reputed brands in different segments and ensuring that there are food, refreshment and retail product outlets, said the tender documents.

The contractor can have shops in 15 segments, including opening stalls for food and beverages, passenger convenience stores, gifts, books and magazines, handloom and artifacts.

However, tobacco products and liquor are not allowed to be sold. “Beef and pork shall not be used in any form in any food items,” the document said.

The contract for the arcade will be for nine years and successful bidders must set up the arcade, manage it and operate it 24X7.