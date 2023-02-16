Bengaluru the world's second most congested city after London: Report

Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, has been rated the world's second most congested city after London, a fact that is likely no surprise to Bengalureans given the ubiquity of traffic snarls in the city.

As per a report by Dutch location and mapping tech specialist TomTom, Bengaluru follows London with regard to traffic congestion: while it takes 36 minutes and 20 seconds on average to travel 10 km in London, it takes 29 minutes and 10 seconds to travel the exact same distance in Bengaluru, as millions of commuters already know.

Also Read | Retail leasing recovering ground, Bengaluru tops activity in H2 2022: CBRE

The report further states that the worst day for travel in Bengaluru in 2022 was on October 15, when the average time to travel 10 km within the city shot up to 33 minutes and 50 seconds, almost coming close to London's average travel time.

Bengaluru is followed by Dublin on the index, with the Irish city standing at an average travel time of 28 minutes and 30 seconds for 10 km.

The Japanese city of Sapporo and Milan in Italy follow on the heels of Dublin, with average travel times of 27 minutes and 40 seconds, and 27 minutes and 30 seconds respectively for 10 km.

India, interestingly, also has another city among the world's 10 most congested cities: Pune.

Also Read | Bengaluru: 50% discount on traffic fines likely to be extended by 2 weeks: Legal authority

The sixth most congested city in the world, Pune follows closely behind Milan, with an average travel time of 27 minutes and 20 seconds for 10 km, something that it shares with seventh-ranked Bucharest in Romania.

Lima in Peru, Manila in the Philippines, and Bogota in Columbia make up the rest of the top 10. Meanwhile, New York City, known for its terrible traffic snarls, surprisingly stands at 19th on the list.