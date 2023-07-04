Bengaluru: Tunnel road proposal discussed again

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday discussed the construction of tunnel roads to decongest some roads in Bengaluru.

A detailed presentation concerning the project was made by representatives of AECOM, a private engineering firm.

Former Infosys director Mohandas Pai and Rajya Sabha member M V Rajeev Gowda were present at the meeting.

Also Read | DKS breaks down in Assembly



Shivakumar, the Bengaluru development minister, had also invited retired engineers from different departments when the presentation was made. He sought their input but didn't make any formal announcement yet.

Ever since the Congress party came to power in the state, the government has been indicating its seriousness to build tunnel roads in Bengaluru. It also plans to visit Singapore to study underground roads.