Bengaluru: Tunnel road proposal discussed again

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday discussed the construction of tunnel roads to decongest some roads in Bengaluru.
A detailed presentation concerning the project was made by representatives of AECOM, a private engineering firm.
Former Infosys director Mohandas Pai and Rajya Sabha member M V Rajeev Gowda were present at the meeting.
Also Read | DKS breaks down in Assembly
Shivakumar, the Bengaluru development minister, had also invited retired engineers from different departments when the presentation was made. He sought their input but didn't make any formal announcement yet.
Ever since the Congress party came to power in the state, the government has been indicating its seriousness to build tunnel roads in Bengaluru. It also plans to visit Singapore to study underground roads.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Riding g-waves into the early universe
Messi dominates discourse as Martinez visits Kolkata
Over 50,000 devotees visit Amarnath in first four days
Singapore's birth rate falls to record low in 2022
Early universe five times slower, study finds
US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change
Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share
Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore