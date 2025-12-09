Airport cab drivers lose earnings as IndiGo crisis slashes demand in Bengaluru

<p>What began as a jackpot for the city’s taxi services during the chaos of IndiGo’s flight cancellations has quickly turned into a financial setback.</p>.<p>Cab aggregators and private operators now report a significant drop in business at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).</p>.Bengaluru resident cheated of Rs 1.15 lakh by man posing as BBMP official.<p>Over 10,000 airport taxi drivers fear that widespread publicity surrounding the crisis and high pricing have deterred passengers, forcing losses. "Yesterday, the passengers were fewer. After the flight cancellations, the number of people heading into the city has reduced," said Ansar Pasha, a private taxi driver.</p>.<p>On Thursday, the day of the mass cancellations, demand was at its peak. "Now, there is no demand. People are not coming," he said.</p>.<p>Ansar reported that while his private charge to Majestic is currently Rs 1,200 (for instance, the fixed night charge is Rs 26 per km between 12 am and 5 am, up from the regular Rs 24 per km), other private cabs are still quoting between Rs 1,800 and Rs 3,000 in an attempt to recoup earnings. This contrasts with app-based rates of Ola and Uber, which typically charge Rs 840 and Rs 900 to the city.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">App-based pricing</p>.<p>Drivers also shed light on how app-based pricing works.</p>.<p>Ola and Uber commission-based rates are governed by dynamic pricing algorithms using flight data to set daily rates.</p>.<p>However, many drivers argue that the losses from falling demand are borne heavily by them. Now, they fear the lack of steady passenger flow will force them to keep demanding higher, off-app fares to compensate for the drop in business volume.</p>