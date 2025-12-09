<p>Widespread IndiGo flight cancellations have left thousands stranded at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), triggering a revenue boom for hotels and nearby businesses, as stranded flyers face soaring room rates and steep cab fares.</p>.<p>A surge in demand for accommodation, especially on Thursday night when hundreds of flights were cancelled — many on busy routes such as Delhi and Mumbai — has sent prices for rooms and local transport soaring.</p>.<p>While hotels gain, flyers face distress and losses as they were forced to pay unexpected costs to stay near the airport and reschedule.</p>.IndiGo crisis | Airline responds to DGCA's show-cause notices; seeks more time to 'reply in detail'.<p>Managers of nearby hotels confirmed a rapid sell-out.</p>.<p>One hotel, about 5 km from the airport, usually charging Rs 3,938 (for a standard room), quoted Rs 11,000 per night on December 4. "Last Thursday night, it was fully packed and completely sold out," said the manager, adding that only two or three vacancies remained on Monday.</p>.<p>Another hotel, which typically charges around Rs 3,300, demanded over Rs 10,000 for a single night during the mass cancellations.</p>.<p>Preeti, a software engineer attempting to reach Delhi for a family emergency, said, "The money I paid to the cab was equal to a hotel room rent for Rs 2,500 in the city. As I could not afford the hotels near the airport, which were quoting Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000, I took a cab to the city. It felt like the city is punishing us for IndiGo's failures, I demand that the airlines should bear the cost of our lodging and alternate transportations."</p>.<p>Senthil Kumar, trying to reach Jaisalmer, said, "They call Bengaluru world-class. But when one airline fails, everything — from hotels to cabs — becomes daylight robbery."</p>