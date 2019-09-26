Bengaluru water board 'goes loud' on bill defaulters

In the latest attempt to reach out to the defaulters, the BWSSB is sending its officials to the by-lanes with a megaphone, calling their names aloud.

Confirming the development, Rudre Gowda, BWSSB marketing officer, said: “We tried all possible means to collect the arrears from the people. But there are a few places in the city where the arrears are the highest. So we have come up with this method. We make announcements through the megaphones to remind people to pay the dues or be ready to face action.”

As a pilot project, the announcement was done in VV Pura area on Wednesday, where the officials warned the offenders through the mike.

The officials will also get police security in sensitive areas when on the job.

All these days, the officials used to go the doorsteps of the offenders to collect the dues. But now they have resorted to this method.

"We will disconnect water and sewage line if the dues are not paid,” Rudre Gowda added.