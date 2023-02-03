Centre says received proposal for Phase-III of Namma Metro

Centre says received proposal for Namma Metro Phase-III

The total cost of the Phase-III project is Rs 16,328 crore

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 03 2023, 00:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 00:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

The Centre on Thursday informed Parliament that it has received a proposal from Karnataka for implementation of Phase-III of the Namma Metro Project.

Replying to Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha member P C Mohan's question, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said that the Phase-III has 44.65 km with two corridors. Corridor-I from J P Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura and Phase-II will be from Hosahalli to Kadabagere. The total cost of the Phase-III project is Rs 16,328 crore, the Minister said.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Namma Metro

