CM says Victoria Hospital patients deserve better

Expressing displeasure over the functioning of Victoria Hospital, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Wednesday that patients deserved better.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for a 1,000-bed building on the hospital premises, Yediyurappa said most of the patients he spoke to were unhappy with the services provided at the hospital.

“It’s not a great thing to build better structures. The onus of ensuring better medical treatment lies on you,” he said, addressing the doctors.

A new sports medicine department and a high-risk pregnancy building were inaugurated on the occasion. The hospital is also set to have a unit of bariatric surgery.

The 1,000-bed building will have speciality wards, additional ICU beds and modular OT sections.

The Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute submitted a memorandum to the chief minister, seeking resumption of the national pension scheme.

B Z Zameer Ahmed, the Chamarajpet MLA who arrived for the inauguration, left without participating in the event.

Sources said the Congress leader was reportedly upset because his photograph was not printed on the posters put up on the hospital premises.

Clean-up before the visit

As the hospital braced up for the chief minister’s visit, the roads were cleaned, asphalted and sprayed with bleaching powder. The pungent smell from the bleaching powder filled the air on the hospital premises.

New signboards were erected all over the campus, giving directions on different wards and departments.