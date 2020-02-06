Coming soon, 40 new CNG stations in city

Forty new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations will be set up soon in Bengaluru city and its outskirts. This will add to the 16 CNG stations already operationalised in the city by GAIL Gas.

The new stations will come up in locations across the city including ITI-Dooravani Nagar, Banashankari, Thanisandra, Yelahanka, Hennur, Old Madras Road, Dasarahalli, Immadihalli, Budigere, Samedhanahalli, Nayandahalli, Rammurthy Nagar, Jalahalli, Mahadevapura and Harapanahalli.

Among locations on the city’s outskirts, Bagalur, Nelamangala, Doddaballapur, Devenahalli, KIADB Software Park, Kengeri, Avalahalli, Dommasandra, Arshinkunte, Heggodanahalli, Bommasandra (NH44), Chikkabidarakallu, Tavarekere, Hoskote, Bommasandra and Attibele will also get the CNG

facilities.

The city already has CNG stations in Agara, Sarjapur Road, Vidyaranyapura, Tata Nagar, Airport Road, Hardware Park, Rajankunte, Peenya, Laggare, Sunkadakatte, Magadi Road Bannerghatta Road, Jigani, Bommasandra, Anekal and Reva

University.

To set up such stations in JP Nagar, Jayanagar, BTM Layout, Koramangala and Malleswaram areas, GAIL Gas is in discussion with private landowners. The facilities will be in place by October 2020, says a top GAIL official.

Road-digging by multiple agencies had created gas leak scares in the city.

To avoid such mishaps in the future, GAIL has urged the civic agencies to contact their control rooms before any excavation in the vicinity of the pipeline.

Safety concerns

Safety markers are now standard practice for pipeline-laying with directions to dial before digging.

“The gas pipelines are laid one metre below the earth surface to avoid damage in the minimum digging conditions,” the company maintains.