Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Bengaluru must not settle for mediocrity

Bengaluru must not settle for mediocrity

Deflecting blame on poor infrastructure is a familiar political game. The city deserves better
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 19:34 IST
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 19:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
BengaluruD K ShivakumarOpinioneditorial

Follow us on :

Follow Us