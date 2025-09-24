Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Jailing farmers won’t arrest pollution

Jailing farmers won’t arrest pollution

Prosecuting farmers who burn crop stubble offers no solution to a systemic problem
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 19:41 IST
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 19:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
farmersOpinioneditorial

Follow us on :

Follow Us