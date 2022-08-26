Complaints flood BBMP as Bengaluru's infamous potholes return

The pothole menace is back to haunt the city.

The incidents of a 44-year-old losing his life after he fell from his bike while trying to avoid a pothole near Sunkadakatte near Herohalli and the video of a woman bike rider losing balance and falling after she hit a crater on the Outer Ring Road, near Kasturinagar, has highlighted the problem that is never-ending.

The recent spell of rain has increased waterlogging and the pathetic condition of the roads may turn fatal for commuters if the potholes are not repaired.

Though the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) claimed that thousands of potholes in the city were filled during the pre-monsoon and early monsoon months, vehicle users said many craters have reappeared and several fresh ones are also dotting the roads.

“The roads were better two months ago. But now we see potholes have resurfaced. It is tough to navigate them, especially during the rains,” said Rakesh S, who commutes daily on KH Road.

This was seconded by many commuters, who said the stretches on Magadi Road, Dr Rajkumar Road and roads in RR Nagar were also dotted with potholes.

BBMP officials, for their part, said they had filled at least 3,900 potholes over the last two months even though the rains had stalled the work.

“Over the last 90 days, we have hardly got 15 dry days to carry out work. The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) had submitted a list of 4,545 potholes along with their location. Over the last two months, we have filled close to 3,900; another 600 need to be filled,” a senior BBMP engineer said.

Yet another official pointed out that the ongoing works by various civic agencies were the major cause of potholes.

“Owing to the utilities below these roads, percolation is common,” a senior official said. Multiple works along roads gives rise to potholes.