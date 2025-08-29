Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi arrives in Japan on two-day visit

In his departure statement, Prime Minister Modi said his visit to Japan will be an opportunity to strengthen civilisational bonds and cultural ties between the two countries.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 01:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 August 2025, 01:19 IST
India NewsJapanNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us