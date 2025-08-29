Menu
News in Pics | August 29, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 01:37 IST
An idol of Lord Ganesh being immersed at an artificial pond after one-and-half day during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai

Credit: PTI Photo

Youngsters with their bicycles stand at an inundated area following an increase in the water level of Ganga and Yamuna rivers during the monsoon season, in Prayagraj

Credit: PTI Photo

A butterfly collects nectar from a flower at a garden, in Birbhum, West Bengal

Credit: PTI Photo

Monsoon clouds hover in the sky above a lake, in Nadia

Credit: PTI Photo

A demonstrator carrying an Indonesian flag gestures to riot police during a clash at a protest against what the demonstrators say are exorbitant allowances for Indonesian parliament members, outside Indonesian parliament buildings in Jakarta, Indonesia

Credit: Reuters Photo

Demonstrators wave Palestinian flags as they take part in a vigil and rally honoring the lives of journalists and medics killed on Monday in Israeli strikes on Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, outside Union Station in Washington

Credit: Reuters Photo

Revellers play in tomato pulp during the annual 'La Tomatina' food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 29 August 2025, 01:37 IST
