Demolish buildings taller than 45 metres near Jakkur airport: Minister

Cracking down on building plan violations around the Jakkur aerodrome in North Bengaluru, Sports and Youth Empowerment Minister K C Narayana Gowda on Thursday ordered the BBMP to demolish buildings that are taller than the approved 45 metres in the vicinity of the airstrip.

The Jakkur aerodrome houses the Government Flying Training School, the only flying school in Karnataka.

Holding a meeting with BBMP officials at the Vikasa Soudha, Gowda cited the rule laid down by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that no person shall construct a building above 45 metres within a five-kilometre radius of the Jakkur aerodrome. A preliminary survey ordered by the minister reportedly showed at least 15 buildings that are taller than 45 metres. He called for demolishing all such buildings.

Gowda directed BBMP and sports department officials to carry out a drone survey of the area to identify the buildings that have violated the rule and submit a detailed report in 15 days. While some buildings were constructed without the No Objection Certificates (NOCs), a few others flouted the height rule by violating the building plans, he said.

As per a survey done by the Airports Authority of India, 11 buildings violated the DGCA rule while a survey by the Jakkur flying school put the number at 14.

A senior official who attended the meeting said some building owners refused to cooperate with surveyors. The minister has now ordered a resurvey of the area.