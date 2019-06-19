Drones to help map properties

After various attempts to have accurate data of the properties in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is now all set to take up drone-based property survey in its 198 wards.

It hopes the survey to provide details on the length, width and measurement of the properties analysed with the help of sensors.

It intends to take up the survey on a pilot basis in five wards such as Marathahalli (3.07 sq km), Chickpete (0.71 sq km), Radhakrishna Temple (2.0 sq km), Yelechanahalli (1.59 sq km) and Nagapura (1.78 sq km) for the total of 9.15 sq km area.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad has written to the Bengaluru police commissioner seeking permission to fly drones for the purpose.

The letter reads: “We intend to use the highly accurate geospatial data for assessment of building façades and property taxes. The survey, by the designated firm, will include highly accurate drones to create 3D and 2D orthomosaic and identify features like building footprints and roads, among others. Other relevant outputs would be used for the planning and execution of the development plans of the BBMP.”

The corporation wants to take up the survey at the legal height of 120 meters for 25 to 30 flying days to cover the identified areas. It also plans to integrate this survey data with the existing Bhuvan’s platform for which it has tied up with the Indian Space Research Organization with its satellite images.

Speaking to DH, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said: “The letter has been sent to the police commissioner, and we will start the work after we get the approval. This will help us to get the accurate details about the properties in the city to make our property tax collection better.”

“Mainly, this will help us to have better planning for flood management and road’s infrastructure. We will also integrate this data with pictorial data obtained by ISRO’s satellite images of the properties. Once the pilot survey is done, we will start the full-fledged survey,” he added.