Electric vehicle takeover: B'luru leads with soaring demand for charging points  

With more citizens opting for electric vehicles, Bengaluru has seen an escalation in demand for public EV charging points.

Data from the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) revealed that usage at public EV charging points rose to 70,081 kWh in December, a whopping 1,624% jump from December 2020 and a 197% surge from December 2021.

“The sector gradually grew from 2019, although the pandemic in 2020 had hit us hard and we recorded relatively low usage across the charging stations. However, since December 2020, the growth has gained momentum and is exponential,” a senior Bescom official from the DSM (Demand Side Management) wing said.

On average, usage increased by nearly 4,000 kWh month-on-month last year. Bescom is responding to the growing demand for electric vehicles by setting up new public charging stations and creating an EV accelerator cell to provide information and support for EV projects in Bengaluru.

Infographic | Budget allocation for FAME scheme since 2015

“Since the sector is growing rapidly, there is a need to assess the growth to make futuristic plans. Also, work needs to happen at a quick pace and hence, a dedicated team with expertise is the need of the hour,” an official explained.

The cell will be responsible for identifying suitable locations for the installation of public charging stations, preparing state-specific e-mobility action plans, and assessing the usage at the charging stations to draw out estimates on future requirements.

Karnataka was among the early states to chalk out an EV policy and the EV accelerator cell will cater to the needs across the state and also create awareness among citizens.

“From the central government to the transport department to the local civic body, there are a number of stakeholders involved in setting up infrastructure and drawing out policies. The cell will coordinate with all of them and also advise the state on the new technology in the domain,” a senior Bescom official said.

The cell will create a repository containing information like electric vehicle categories, charging stations in the state, and the progress of policy initiatives and schemes implemented at the state level.