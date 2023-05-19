Ensure construction doesn’t clog Bellandur Lake: NGT to govt

The National Green tribunal (NGT) issued a notice to the K'taka government over the demand to demarcate the Bellandur Lake’s buffer zone, with plans to build a walkway around the lake also coming under scrutiny.
The government's records put the lake’s total area over 890 acres and the waterbody is under the spotlight for pollution.
The NGT's Southern Zone heard a petition by Hari Krishna Paidi Lakshmaiah, who said construction activities have been taken up within 30 metres of the lake boundary. A work order issued in this connection directs the agency to build a walkway with earthen embankment all along the lake’s periphery "as per the approved drawings and the directions of the engineer in-charge".
Lakshmaiah argued that the construction work has blocked inlets of the stormwater drains, resulting in a reduction in the tank’s overall capacity. He also stated that the pre-monsoon rains currently lashing the city may trigger flooding due to the blocked inlets.
A bench of Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati directed the state to ensure no drains are blocked. "We only direct the authorities to ensure that inlets of the stormwater drain into the Bellandur Lake should not be clogged while carrying out the work," the bench said.
The NGT also noted that "it should be tested" whether the walkway itself is along the periphery or within the lake area. Ordering notice to the parties, the bench posted the matter to May 31.
