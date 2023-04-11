Govt approves 46 public toilets before election code takes effect

The state government has approved a BBMP proposal to build 46 public toilets at an estimated cost of Rs 28.48 crore just before the model code of conduct came into effect.

The Urban Development Department (UDD) issued an order on March 20 to implement the government decision.

The UDD order states that Saitrisha Infra Engineers Pvt Ltd (Nagesh Mayanna) has been awarded the contract. He is the sole bidder. The work aims to meet Open Defecation Free and Eco-Friendly Standards instituted by Swachh Abhiyan.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials revealed that the state government is funding the project under the Shubra Bengaluru Scheme introduced in November 2019 and the Chief Minister’s Nava Nagarothana programme implemented in September 2019.

While public toilets are either inadequate or non-existent in high pedestrian areas, the BBMP has acknowledged that the shortage of public toilets in the city is 711. The civic body’s poor record on building toilets remains a matter of concern, illustrated by the March 28 report in DH that the BBMP’s KR Puram division claimed Rs 15 lakh for building a toilet that it never did.

Besides ensuring the presence of as many toilets as possible, citizen groups also want the BBMP to ensure their cleanliness. “Wherever toilets exist, they’re mostly unusable due to poor maintenance. It would be a welcome change if one could walk into a toilet as conveniently as into a mall or a restaurant,” a resident of South Bengaluru said.