Hebbal service road in Bengaluru closed for 15 days

Although the groundwork had been ongoing for over a month now, it hadn’t hampered traffic flow until now.

Udbhavi Balakrishna
Udbhavi Balakrishna, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 01 2023, 20:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 20:39 ist
The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is constructing an additional ramp on the flyover from Esteem Mall to Bangalore Baptist Hospital. Credit: Special Arrangement

The service road at the Hebbal locality in Bengaluru will remain closed for the next 15 days to accommodate the construction of an additional ramp on the flyover.

Sachin Ghorpade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-North), said that although the groundwork had been ongoing for over a month now, it hadn’t hampered traffic flow until now. 

"Now, the service road from the Hebbal police station towards the city has been dug up and hence closed for traffic. We expect bottlenecks as the vehicular movement towards the city will move slowly because all the traffic from the service road will merge with the main carriageway," he said. 

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is constructing an additional ramp on the flyover from Esteem Mall to Bangalore Baptist Hospital. 

Ghorpade said that although BDA officials had requested for the service road to be closed for at least a month and a half to finish the work, the traffic police negotiated with them to bring that deadline down to 15 days. 

"Unfortunately, there are no other roads vehicles can take instead of the main carriageway. Vehicles coming from Bhoopasandra can reach the city through Sanjaynagar but that is not a heavy volume of traffic," the officer said.

