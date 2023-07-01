Taiwanese investors pitch interest in e-BMTC buses

Taiwanese investors delegation hold talks with Karnataka govt, keen on bus conversion to electricity

Over 50 Taiwanese investors were present at the meeting, facilitated by the Taiwan India Business Association, including George Lien who led the visiting delegation.

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 01 2023, 07:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 07:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka's Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil on Friday said that Taiwanese companies have expressed interest to collaborate with the state Karnataka in converting diesel-run BMTC buses to electric buses.

Briefing reporters after a high-level delegation from Taiwan met him here to discuss industrial collaboration, he said: "Converting the diesel-powered Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses to electric buses would enable us to take a step forward towards sustainability".

He said that his department would facilitate further talks with the Transport Department in this regard.

Noting that Taiwan-based companies have the required expertise to transform diesel vehicles into electric vehicles, he added that such a technology is the need of the hour.

Taiwanese companies have also evinced interest to collaborate in machine tools and manufacturing, ESDM, automotive and auto components, clean energy production, and aerospace, Patil said.

As part of the meeting, a visual presentation on the industrial ecosystem of the state, facilitation and incentives provided by the government was made.

Over 50 Taiwanese investors were present at the meeting, facilitated by the TIBA (Taiwan India Business Association), including George Lien who led the visiting delegation.

TECC Director General Richard Chen, Principal Secretary, Industries, S.Selva Kumar, and Commissioner, Industries Gunjan Krishna were also present at the meet.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
BMTC
Taiwan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Motorists in Bengaluru push risk boundaries by speeding

Motorists in Bengaluru push risk boundaries by speeding

One nation, one law...and many worries

One nation, one law...and many worries

How to rescue Brand Bengaluru

How to rescue Brand Bengaluru

Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title

Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title

DH Toon | Rahul maligning Delhi from...own soil

DH Toon | Rahul maligning Delhi from...own soil

Open Sesame | Titan Tragedy

Open Sesame | Titan Tragedy

Isolated Russian football risks going backwards

Isolated Russian football risks going backwards

 