IIMB’s French connection in student exchange programme

The India Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) Student Exchange Programme (SEP) has a definite European flavour this year, with France contributing the most number of students for the 2019-20 batch.

A total number of 75 students from 17 countries have opted to study under the SEP of the institute. As per data available, out of the 75, 31 students (41%) representing seven business schools are from France followed by Germany, Belgium and Sweden.

Student Exchange programme is one of the popular programmes of IIMB. “The Student Exchange Programme (SEP) is one of the key internationalization initiatives of the premier B-school. The programme aims at providing diversity in the classroom and international exposure to students, while maintaining the high academic standards of IIMB,” said a spokesperson of the institute. Students who have come from different countries under the programme are looking forward to their stay at IIMB campus.

Philipp Gagel from Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU), Germany, said, “The impetus for my decision to choose IIMB was my interest to study in India. I was also convinced by the reputation of the university and the interesting description of courses. I am looking forward to a great learning experience at IIMB campus.”

Gagel termed IIMB “one of the top management schools globally” and lauded the campus, which he said was “huge with greenery all around”.

“The climate enhances the charm of the campus. The courses are exciting and the faculty here encourage class discussions,” he said.

Positive reviews

Swedish national Olivia Fabreschi, who is a student at the Stockholm School

of Economics, said she had heard

“positive reviews from previous exchange students about IIMB and the campus”.

“I see myself gaining knowledge in areas related to Indian and South-east Asian economies and management here. I am also interested in exploring the culture of India,” she said.