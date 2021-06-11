IIMB top B-school in India for third straight year

For the third straight year, the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has been ranked the top business school in India in Business and Management Studies in the QS World University Rankings by Subject.

Quacquarelli Symonds, a British company that specialises in analysing higher education around the world, evaluated more than 5,500 universities from 80 places to rank the top 1,000 universities in 51 disciplines.

A news release from the IIMB stated that its Business and Management Studies subject had secured high ratings in all three categories, making the institute the best B-school in India.

IIMB Director Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan said: "This is certainly a huge achievement for IIMB, and I want to extend my gratitude to everyone who made this possible. We have scored well in academic reputation and H-Index citation parameters and this reflects our efforts in ensuring academic excellence in the subject and research capabilities in the domain."