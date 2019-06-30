KSR Bengaluru rail station gets third entrance

The Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna station got its third entry, more than a year after its construction thanks to the BBMP delaying safe access.

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi inaugurated it on Saturday to decongest the station. The station has a daily footfall of about 2 lakh.

The new entry will provide access to Kempegowda Metro Station’s main entrance. It has space for parking 100 two-wheelers and 22 cars, with a ticket counter that can be scaled up to four. The footbridge connecting the metro station is incomplete.

Railway activist Krishna Prasad said efforts will be futile if there is no safe access.